BOTTOM of the pack last season and dealing with uncertainty with the injury to Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors took James Wiseman at No. 2 in the NBA Draft staged virtually on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Thompson injured his right leg on Wednesday during a workout in Southern California. The Warriors did not provide further details.

Training camp opens on Dec. 1 with the season opener set Dec. 22.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN