Beast Mode: Giannis channels inner Marshawn Lynch

MILWAUKEE’s 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals hasn't impacted Antetokounmpo's sense of humor.

The two-time MVP did his best impression of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch at the start of his news conference. He responded to the first question by saying, "I'm just here not to get fined," before breaking into laughter.

"We all understand what kind of game we are getting ourselves into tomorrow," said Antetokounmpo, who scored 42 points in Game Two. "So we know what we got to do. But at the end of the day, you got to keep it light. You cannot tell yourself, 'Oh, it's the finals. You got to do this.'

"There's so much pressure, man. No, like, it's still basketball. It's easy to say, hard to do, but at the same time, you have to try to approach it that way. Just got to keep it light. Got to keep the ball light. You got to keep the atmosphere light."

Giannis Antetokounmpo

PHOTO: AP



CROWDER'S HOMECOMING

Suns forward Jae Crowder is very familiar with the city of Milwaukee after playing for Marquette from 2010-12. Crowder says he still knows some of the Fiserv Forum employees who also worked at the Bradley Center when the Bucks and Marquette both played there.

Continue reading below ↓

But that doesn't mean he's making restaurant recommendations to his teammates. He's making sure his favorite local restaurants are bringing food to the Suns' hotel to make sure they don't have to go out.

"You won't see us in the city," Crowder sad. "We're going to get a lot of stuff catered to us from a variety of restaurants here. A couple of us are vegan. I've talked to the training staff more than my teammates about food because we're not leaving the hotel. We're eating in. We're locked in. But I do have a few suggestions for my teammates that we're going to take advantage of while we're here."

