Gobert's Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell positive for coronavirus

UTAH Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, just hours after teammate Rudy Gobert's own positive test prompted the NBA to suspend its season indefinitely.

According to ESPN senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell as infected with the virus while sharing locker rooms with Gobert, who, he said, "had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Before testing positive for the virus before a scheduled game between the Jazz and the OKC Thunder that was eventually cancelled, Gobert came under fire for playfully touching reporters' recorders and phones after a press conference.

On Thursday, Mitchell was seen wearing rubber gloves while loitering around the arena at OKC with Fil-American teammate Jordan Clarkson.

Look:

All the Jazz players, coaches, and personnel were tested while the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors have put players on self-quarantine after recently playing games against Gobert and Co.

The Jazz and the NBA have yet to make an official statement on the matter.