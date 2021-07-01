MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game Five of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after undergoing an MRI on his injured left knee.

Bucks officials said the two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 Game Four loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks announced on Wednesday that an MRI confirmed that diagnosis and said he'd be listed as doubtful for Thursday's game.

The scan showed no structral damage on the knee, according to nba.com.

"We'll just take it day by day and see how he's doing," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive," Budenholzer added. "It's still a really difficult fall."

Antetokounmpo was attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta's Clint Capela when he landed awkwardly. He clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.

He briefly went back to the Bucks' bench and then returned to the locker room shortly afterward.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game Five on Thursday in Milwaukee.

ANTETOKOUNMPO AVERAGES

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason. Milwaukee went 6-5 in the 11 regular-season games Antetokounmpo missed, including a stretch of six straight games in April when he also was dealing with an injured left knee.

"Guys get a chance to step up," Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said after Game 4. "Guys get a chance to make big plays and on the biggest stage. I feel like us playing without him has given us some rhythm and just knowing what it's like, making some adjustment that will be made. But at the end of the day, we'd rather play with him."

This is the second straight year that Antetokounmpo has dealt with an injury during the postseason.

Last year, the Bucks already trailed Miami 3-0 in the second round when Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in Game 4, knocking him out for the rest of that series. The Bucks won Game Four in overtime, but a Game 5 loss eliminated them.

The Hawks have their own injury issues.

Star guard Trae Young missed Game Four with a bone bruise in his right foot, and center Clint Capela has inflammation in his right eye after taking an elbow in the face late in the game. Both players are listed as questionable.

