    Giannis sits out game as he and girlfriend welcome new baby

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings (Tuesday, Manila time) after the All-Star forward posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account.

    Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who also is scheduled to be a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tweeted "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house" on Monday afternoon.

    It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend.

    Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 13,5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 45-7, including going 4-0 in games without Antetokounmpo.

