    NBA

    Giannis ruled out, Young questionable for Bucks-Hawks Game Six

    GIANNIS Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Hawks on Saturday in Atlanta (Sunday, Manila time).

    A hyperextended knee kept Antetokounmpo out of Game Five but the Bucks won in Milwaukee, with Brook Lopez leading the way.

      Young listed questionable

      Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo

      Trae Young is listed questionable for the Hawks, who look to tie the series and force a decider.

      Young also missed Game Five after suffering a deep bone bruise in his left foot when he stepped on the foot of a game official.

