'I'm going to Warriors,' Kobe, LeBron among posts in Giannis' Twitter hack

A move to the Golden State Warriors, topics about the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, and racial slurs were among the posts on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hacked Twitter account on Friday, Manila time.

Julia Marshall of TMJ4.com reported the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s social media hack, posting a screenshot of the tweets.

The posts were just some of the dozen tweets posted by the hacker. The tweets stayed for minutes before getting deleted.

Antetokounmpo has regained control of his social media account, slamming the hacker for the “malicious and untrue tweets.”

