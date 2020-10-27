Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls Kostas: 'This is what it’s like to be a champ?'

GIANNIS may have won back-to-back MVPs, but Kostas is now the talk of the Antetokounmpo household after the latter won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

And Giannis can’t help but troll his younger brother over his latest achievement during their ongoing vacation, posting Instagram stories with Kostas as the subject.

“This is what it’s like to be a champ?” Giannis asked with two teary-eyed laughing emojis.

Continue reading below ↓

Giannis joked of change in Kostas’ attitude after he won a title with the Lakers.

“He don’t even see us anymore, bro. This guy act differently,” Giannis said in jest.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Although it was all in good fun, it’s no secret that Giannis seriously wants a championship for himself.

Continue reading below ↓

Can he get one with the Milwaukee Bucks in the near future?

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.