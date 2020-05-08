Bucks blame hacker for offensive posts, claim Antetokounmpo had COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon (Friday, Manila time) and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo's brother and the player's representatives.

More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo's feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP. The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

"Giannis' twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!" Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted. "He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!"

The tweets weren't up for long before disappearing from Giannis Antetokounmpo's account. The Bucks said in a statement that an investigation is underway. Octagon, Antetokounmpo's agency, also confirmed the hacking.

