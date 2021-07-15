Giannis Antetokounmpo regains No. 2 ranking in jersey sales

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo is surging toward the top — in jersey sales.

The Milwaukee Bucks star has equaled his highest position ever at No. 2, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The list is based on sales at NBAStore.com sales from March 11 through July 13.

Antetokounmpo was No. 5 on the jersey list in the first half of the season.

Devin Booker also made a big climb, up from 18th to a career-best No. 6. LeBron James is No. 1, while Kevin Durant led three Nets in the top 10 at No. 3.

The Lakers are also No. 1 in team sales, followed by the Nets. The Suns vaulted from 19th in the first half of the season to No. 3, one spot ahead of the Bucks.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is No. 2 again, still behind LeBron James, in jersey sales

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALL NEGATIVE

No players have tested positive for the coronavirus during the NBA Finals.

All players are being tested daily during the series. The NBA and NBPA said Wednesday that none have returned confirmed positive tests since results were last announced on July 7, in between Games 1 and 2.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.