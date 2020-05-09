Possible NBA shutdown improves Warriors chances of getting Giannis Antetokounmpo

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account may have been hacked and his post about going to the Golden State Warriors may have been false.

But that doesn’t mean the idea is not feasible.

Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report cited a report by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle about the Warriors’ longtime desire of getting Antetokounmpo if he decides to leave the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Though all indications are that he's on good terms with team management, league sources believe that Antetokounmpo would want out of Milwaukee if he loses confidence in the franchise's ability to win championships," Letourneau wrote. "This is why the NBA shutdown could buoy the Warriors' chances of landing their long-coveted Greek."

Letourneau said the Warriors’ have been “preparing for years” to get the reigning NBA MVP, who is under contract with the Bucks until next season.

The Greek Freak said before the start of this season that he won’t talk about his contract status during the campaign to lessen distractions as the Bucks hunt for a title.

PHOTO: AP

If Antetokounmpo won’t sign a long-term extension before next season, that could pressure the Bucks to explore trade options to avoid losing him to free agency.

The Warriors have gained assets in their bid to get Antetokounmpo or another superstar after they acquired a draft pick along with Andrew Wiggins in their recent trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

