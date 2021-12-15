Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Giannis Antetokounmpo also placed in NBA COVID-19 protocols

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    
    Giannis Antetokounmpo joins the list of players placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols.
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19.

    The league's injury report on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time) listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because he's in the health and safety protocols.

    Milwaukee's Wesley Matthews also has entered the COVID-19 protocols and won't play Wednesday.

    Antetokounmpo played Sunday at New York and Monday at Boston. He had a triple-double in the victory over the Knicks and scored 20 points in the loss to the Celtics.

    He's averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.

    Giannis AntetokounmpoGiannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 18-11.

      Earlier this season, Bucks forward Khris Middleton missed eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Last season, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday missed 10 games for the same reason.

      The Bucks went 3-5 in the games Middleton missed after his positive test. Middleton is questionable for Wednesday's game after leaving the Celtics game early with a hyperextended left knee.

