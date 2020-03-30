Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mac McClung declares for NBA draft, keeps option to return to Georgetown

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Mac McClung Twitter

    WASHINGTON — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.

    The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

    He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown's 32 games.

    McClung's last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.

    As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.

    The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.

