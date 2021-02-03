Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 3
    NBA

    George Hill out of action at least four weeks after thumb procedure

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and will be out of action for at least four weeks.

    Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City's Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.

    Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill's absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

    PHOTO: AP

