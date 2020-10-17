Gary Payton says he is ready to join a coaching staff in NBA

GARY Payton says he is ready to coach in the NBA, over a decade after last seeing action in the big league.

Payton, champion with the Miami Heat in 2006 before retiring the next season, is eager to share his knowledge with young players in the NBA after coaching veteran pros in the Big3.

“I have had conversations in the past about coaching, but the timing wasn’t right. I believe I now am ready to coach,” Payton told Yahoo Sports.

“A lot of young NBA players are a voice away from reaching their true potential. I would like to join an NBA staff where I can help coach, mentor and guide players toward the hard work, focus and determination needed to become a reliable contributor to a team’s success.”

Payton was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 1990 and played for the team for 13 seasons, before suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and the Heat.

He was also prts of the gold medal winning USA squads in the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Now 52, Payton has worked as a television analyst but now wants to take a more active role in the game.

“I have knowledge to share and I’m ready to help,” Payton said.

