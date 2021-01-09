Postponement looms with 76ers down to six players ahead of Nuggets game

THE 76ers may not be able to dress enough players for the game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in Phiiladelphia (Sunday, Manila time) as the team follows the NBA's strict coronavirus protocols.

Seven players are out due to health and safety reasons after close contact with Sixers guard Seth Curry, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Joel Embiid is out, along with Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier and Paul Reed.

The league requirement is eight players for each game, but the only ones available for the game are Ben Simmons, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley All-Star forward, Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe and Dakota Mathias, according to reports.

The Houston Rockets' opening game was postponed when three players returned positive or inconclusive coronavirus test results.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos