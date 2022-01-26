G League Ignite players added as NBA revamps Rising Stars Game

ROOKIES and sophomores will be joined in the 2022 Rising Stars by members of the NBA G League Ignite team in the NBA All-Star 2022 festivities at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The league unveiled an innovative format for the annual showcase of premier young talent which will pit four seven-player teams in a mini-tournament.

Fil-Am guard Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets is expected to be among the 12 first-year players who will be part of the 28-man pool, along with 12 second-year players and four players from Ignite.

Among those who can be part of the game are top prospect Jaden Hardy, Aussie forward Dyson Daniels, and Chinese center Zeng Fanbo.

NBA legends who were named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team, as well as assistant coaches from the 2022 NBA All-Star Game coaching staffs will comprise the combined coaching staffs for the Rising Stars.

To commemorate the league's 75th year, the mini-tournament will be a race to 75, with the first two games pitting Team A against Team B and Team C facing off against Team D being a race to 50. The winners of those games will then lock horns to reach the final target score of 25 for a total of 75 points.

Additionally, a timed shooting competition called the Clutch Challenge will take place between Games Two and Three of Rising Stars.

Eight NBA and NBA G League Ignite players will be divided to four teams of two as they need to make shots from five locations on the court tied to iconic shots made in the NBA Playoffs.

Each team will compete with one shared ball and its players must alternate shots so no player shoots two times consecutively.

Team 1 is given one minute and 30 seconds to make a shot from each of the five locations in any order, with the succeeding teams needing to beat the clock of those which shot before them, with the fastest finisher winning the Clorox Clutch Challenge.

