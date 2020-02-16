Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fury at slam-dunk judges as Aaron Gordon falls short after jumping over 7-5 Tacko Fall

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MIAMI Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. celebrated his 23rd birthday by winning the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, edging Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in a memorable showdown that required two tiebreaker jams.

    Jones and Gordon each got a perfect 50 on both of their dunks in the final. Then they got two more perfect scores on their first jam in the dunk-off.

    Jones then took off from just inside the foul line and threw down a windmill jam with his left hand, drawing a 48 from the panel of five judges.

    After a short discussion with Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Gordon brought out 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall and positioned him near the basket. He then took the ball from Fall’s hands on his way to a thunderous dunk.

    The United Center gasped as the courtside NBA stars celebrated. But to the horror of spectators and TV commentators alike, Gordon was awarded only a 47, giving the victory to Jones.

    Gordon also lost a memorable dunk contest to Zach LaVine in 2016.

    Here's the crowd reaction after the infamous 47.

    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
