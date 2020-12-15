LaMelo Ball recovers from scoreless debut, but Raptors still trip Hornets

FRED VanVleet and LaMelo Ball are starting to prove their worth for their respective teams.

VanVleet, who last month signed a four-year $85-million contract – the biggest deal ever by an undrafted player - showed he’s worth every penny as he led the Toronto Raptors to a 112-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets in preseason play on Tuesday, Manila time.

VanVleet dropped 23 points, spiked by five triples, four assists, and three steals in just 22 minutes to help the Raptors turn back the Hornets for the second time in three days.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Ball, for his part, moved on from a disappointing debut as the No. 3 pick where he went scoreless in 16 minutes, this time contributing 12 points, two treys, three boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes off the bench in a losing effort.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gordon Hayward was steady for the Hornets with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, six assists, and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

___

For more NBA updates, click here.