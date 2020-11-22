COLUMN: VanVleet an inspiration to all vertically-challenged NBA dreamers

CHICAGO - At 6-foot-1, Fred VanVleet entered the 2016 NBA draft shorter than many experts' expectations. And there was doubt if his 197-pound frame could withstand a rigorous 82-game regular season schedule.

So when his name wasn't called on draft night, ignored and bypassed 60 times, it really wasn't surprising. More so that while he came from a terrific school, Wichita State isn't necessarily a blue-chip basketball program in the realm of Kentucky. Duke, or North Carolina.

Still, the rejection had to be frustrating. And in some ways, embarrassing.

Per The Wichita Eagle, Van Vleet hosted a watch party on that June night four years ago at his home in Rockford, Illinois, a rust belt city 88 miles from downtown Chicago.

I can only imagine how awkward that gathering of friends and family members turned out but VanVleet collected himself and addressed the crowd.

"My story don't end here. It wouldn't really make sense for myself if I did get picked. I've been against the odds my whole life and it's and it's not going to stop now."

Four years later, it looks like there will be another gathering of loved one and peers in Rockford. This time, the party will be louder, happier and rich like a rapper.

After putting in the hard work, toiling in the G-league and persevering off the bench early in his NBA journey, VanVleet had just agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors.

IT"S THE RICHEST NBA CONTRACT SIGNED BY AN UNDRAFTED PLAYER.

Ever.

In his first four years in the league, where he averaged 10.5 points per in 231 games while shooting 39.3 percent from 3, VanVleet made a total of $19.8 million.

This upcoming season alone, which kicks off on December 22, he will make an estimated $21.2 million.

The 26-year old may be quiet and soft-spoken. But his game is bold, loud. And fearless.

In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, VanVleet helped the Raptors close out the then defending champion Golden State,114-110, by nailing five 3s, including a 26-foot bomb that gave Toronto a 104-101 cushion with 3:46 to go.

I was a live witness to VanVleet's championship, career-defining moment. An unrepentant Warriors fan, I covered that June 13 series closer at the Oracle Arena.

Soaked in sadness. Stunned in silence.

VanVleet's success story should be an inspiration to all vertically-challenged Filipino ballers. They don't have to be seven feet tall to break the NBA barrier. They only have to check the following boxes.

Dance like Jayson Castro. Pass like Johnny Abarrentos. And shoot the 3 like Allan Caidic.

I've seen hundreds of pre-game and post-game meals in various NBA locker rooms, so I have this advice to every Filipino dreaming to share the same court with LeBron.

Go easy on the rice.

And as VanVleet has proven, you don't have to overdose on the height growth vitamin, either.