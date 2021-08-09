Fourth pick Scottie Barnes shines as Raptors beat Knicks

FOURTH overall pick Scottie Barnes had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks, 89-79, in the NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).
Malachi Flynn, a late first-round pick last year, led the Raptors with 23 points, making four of five 3-pointers.
Second-year player Obi Toppin led the Knicks with 24 points. He and Jericho Sims, a second-round pick this year, had eight rebounds apiece.
Barnes, Toronto's highest draft choice since taking Andrea Bargnani first overall in 2006, was 7 of 18 from the field.
Flynn hit a 3-pointer, and Ishmail Wainright scored five of his 10 points during a 10-0 run for a 56-45 Toronto lead late in the third quarter.
Wainright opened the fourth quarter with a 3 that started a 12-4 run. The former Baylor guard also finished the spurt with two free throws for a 73-57 lead.
Immanuel Quickley had 15 points and eight assists for the Knicks. Toronto's Freddie Gillespie led all rebounders with 13.
