    Fourth pick Scottie Barnes shines as Raptors beat Knicks

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Toronto Raptors Twitter

    FOURTH overall pick Scottie Barnes had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks, 89-79, in the NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

    Malachi Flynn, a late first-round pick last year, led the Raptors with 23 points, making four of five 3-pointers.

    Second-year player Obi Toppin led the Knicks with 24 points. He and Jericho Sims, a second-round pick this year, had eight rebounds apiece.

    Barnes, Toronto's highest draft choice since taking Andrea Bargnani first overall in 2006, was 7 of 18 from the field.

      Flynn hit a 3-pointer, and Ishmail Wainright scored five of his 10 points during a 10-0 run for a 56-45 Toronto lead late in the third quarter.

      Wainright opened the fourth quarter with a 3 that started a 12-4 run. The former Baylor guard also finished the spurt with two free throws for a 73-57 lead.

      Immanuel Quickley had 15 points and eight assists for the Knicks. Toronto's Freddie Gillespie led all rebounders with 13.

