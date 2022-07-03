Fourth pick Keegan Murray powers Kings past Warriors

FOURTH pick Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds, leading Sacramento past Golden State, 86-68, in the California Classic on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Kings announced shortly before the game that Murray had signed his rookie contract. He didn't disappoint, making 10 of 14 shots from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

“The confidence grew throughout the game and my teammates kept giving me the ball," Murray said.

Neemias Queta scored 12 points and Alex O'Connell finished with 10 for the Kings. Elijah Brown, the son of new Kings coach Mike Brown, got into the game toward the end for Sacramento.

Gui Santos scored 23 points for Golden State. Payton Willis added 12 for the Warriors — who played with Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion and the MVP of this past season's NBA Finals, looking on from the stands.

The California Classic is one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the one in which all 30 teams participate.

Only the Lakers, Heat, Golden State and Sacramento compete in the California Classic, which concludes Sunday with a two-game slate. Miami plays Sacramento and Golden State plays against the Lakers.

The Salt Lake City Summer League — featuring Memphis, Philadelphia, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City, and host Utah — runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Summer League in Las Vegas opens Thursday night, with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero set to play in the first game when Orlando takes on Houston.

