Fearless forecast: Suns in six

CHICAGO - With Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to perform any aerobic flight, the Milwaukee Bucks turned from favorites to heavy underdogs in the 2021 NBA Finals.

At Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, the Suns are favored to win the best-of-seven series at minus 175, which means you'd need to bet $175 on Phoenix to win $100.

The Bucks, on the other hand, are plus 150 underdogs, which means a $100 wager on Milwaukee nets $150.

In tomorrow's Game 1 at the Phoenix Suns Arena, the Suns are 5.5 points favorites..

All of the above handicapping sounds about right. And here's why.

Without Giannis, the deer's horns are dulled, its feet wrapped in snow boots.

And even though I can imagine a scenario where sidekicks such as Bobby Portis and other unsung Bucks can somehow fill the void of 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game that Antetokounmpo left, tasking them to perform all that heavy lifting throughout an entire series is an ambitious ask.

Khris Middleton has averaged 23.4 points in 17 playoffs games leading to the championship round. He sure can win a Finals game or two, maybe even three.

But not four. Not when he is shooting just 43.3 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3.

And besides, unlike the freaky athletic Giannis, Middleton is a relatively stationary target. Let me put in this way, you can't guard a dunk, but you can contest a jumpshot.

Jrue Holiday is a stud who manufactures 17.6 points and 8.4 dimes per. However, like Middleton, he is similarly flawed when it comes to shooting, just 29.9 percent above the arc and 42.3 percent below it.

Holiday is an elite defender and a member of the NBA's All-Defensive team. But he will need to tape his ankle real good to prevent it from breaking while chasing those frisky Suns guards.

Giannis' absence has a ripple effect.

Without him or with him at less than 100 percent necessitates giving Portis the starting nod or heavy minutes. Either way, the move weakens a not so robust Bucks bench.

None of Milwaukee's reserves are averaging double figures in points in these postseason.

The Suns, meanwhile, are entering the Finals with healthy bodies and a tidal wave of momentum after knocking out three West Conference heavyweights - the Lakers, the Nuggets and the stubborn Clippers - on the their way to the big dance,

After 16 years of chasing a ring, 36-year old Chris Paul hadn't only paid his dues. He's also paid interest in the form of frustration and misery.

THIS TIME IS HIS TIME. IT'S KISMET. IT'S DESTINY.

The 6-foot, 175-pound point guard is the unquestioned leader in Phoenix, the calm amid the storm of young talents, the sanity in the Suns' hellacious style of play.

CP3 makes sure everybody eats and keeps them happy with his 8.7 assists per.

While his task is mainly a play maker, Paul also moonlights as a scorer, 18.1 points a game, and a thief with 1.4 steals per.

Devin Booker is a live wire that can catch fire on short notice. He averages 27 a game and shoots only 34.4 percent from 3, but his mobility and the threat he possesses opens up the floor for other Suns to operate.

Down low is DeAndre Ayton, a nimble 6-foo-t-11 who can rebound (11.8 per) and protect the rim against any Milwaukee invasion. And, oh the way, he is averaging 16 points a game while shooting 70.6 percent from the field.

Yup, that's not a typo. It's 70.6 percent.

Besides their Big Three, the Suns have veterans Jae Crowder and Tory Craig and a plethora of reinforcement in Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, Cam Johnson and Abdel Nader.

All of that plus home court advantage.

Suns in six.

