    NBA

    Andrew Nembhard tries again, takes another shot at NBA

    by Associated Press
    
    GAINESVILLE, Florida — Florida guards Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann have declared for the NBA draft while keeping open the option of returning to school.

    The Gators made the announcement on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures.

    Nembhard hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he can retain his college eligibility and potentially return to school. He also declared for the draft last year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.

    The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country. Mann, a freshman, averaged 5.3 points off the bench.

    The Gators seem to be equipped to handle both potential departures. They have Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby to play the point next season.

    Decisions by Nembhard Mann come after two other Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to return to school.

