First-round pick Jaden Springer lifts Sixers over Jazz

JADEN Springer, the 76ers' first-round draft pick from Tennessee, scored 21 points to help Philadelphia beat Utah, 103-98, in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday in Las Vegas (Wednesday, Manila time).

The 28th overall draft pick shot 8 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 on free-throw attempts.

Utah's Paul White injured his knee in the first quarter. White slipped on the floor and had to be helped off the court.

Jarell Martin had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Jazz. Dakota Mathias scored 22 points. MaCio Teague added 17 points and 12 assists.

Aaron Henry and Paul Reed scored 17 apiece for the the 76ers. Frank Mason III scored 15.

