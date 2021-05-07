Fil-Am Remy Martin declares for NBA Draft

FIL-AM guard Remy Martin has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot point guard announced the news on the Arizona State Sun Devils' social media accounts as he gets to pursue his long-awaited NBA dream.

Martin, 22, spent all four years in Arizona, getting into the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament in his first two seasons. Unfortunately, Syracuse in 2018 and Buffalo in 2019 booted the Sun Devils out of the March Madness.

He actually declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but withdrew to play his senior season, where he posted 19.1 points on 35-percent shooting from threes, to go with 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes in the 2020-21 season.

Martin was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 member in his last two seasons, a Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2019, and the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in his freshman year.

He recently was awarded with the Bill Kajikawa Award given to graduating Sun Devils student-athletes, taking home this year's honor together with Cairo Leonard-Baker of gymnastics and Olivia Mehaffey of women’s golf.

Martin is projected to be a second-round selection in a draft bannered by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Green.

