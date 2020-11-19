Fellow NBA stars send prayers over news of Klay Thompson injury

FELLOW NBA stars led by LeBron James tweeted messages of support after news leaked out on Thursday that Golden State guard Klay Thompson injured his leg during a workout on his own in Southern California.

The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22.

The team said Thompson is scheduled to be evaluated in the coming days, although tweets spreading soon after the news broke out claim the sweet-shooting guard has torn an ACL in his right leg.

Thompson has yet to come back since tearing an ACL on his left leg Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

As Thompson and the Warriors await the grim news, James, who fought many battles against the Dubs in the playoffs, said he hopes the injury is 'supe minor.'

Thompson's longtime Warriors teammate Draymond Green also tweeted a message of support.

Same with Hawks guard Trae Young.

The injury, however, apparently didn't change the Warriors' decision on Draft Day as they went ahead and picked consensus No. 2 James Wiseman of Memphis.