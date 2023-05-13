Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, May 13
    Twitter-verse hails the 'King' as Lakers end Warriors' reign

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    LeBron James Steph curry
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Lakers have dethroned the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, 122-101, to reach the Western Conference Finals against top seeds Denver Nuggets.

    LeBron James had his best scoring night of the entire series with a near triple-double of 30 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in playoff win No. 41 for the King — the most by any player in NBA history.

    READ: Lakers finish off Warriors in six

    Meanwhile, a shaky title defense came to an end for the Warriors as Steph Curry's game-high 32 points could not force a deciding Game 7 back in San Francisco.

    And for the first time in 19 playoff series under Steve Kerr excluding the Finals, Golden State absorbed defeat to a Western Conference foe.

      With a bubble rematch between the Lakers and Nuggets now set, see how fans reacted to a commanding series clincher for LeBron & Co.

