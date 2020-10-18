Familiar offseason image for 76ers: Simmons back in the gym shooting jumpers

THERE’s brewing confidence, again, in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons is shown on social media posts back working out, making jump shots, in a familiar offseason image for the Sixers.

The Sixers lost Simmons early in the NBA restart, the 24-year-old leaving the bubble before the playoffs after suffering a knee injury in a game against also-ran Washington.

There has been a coaching change, but the Sixers say they are not trading Joel Embiid or Simmons.

Doc Rivers has taken over from Brett Brown and is now tasked to maximize the Sixers duo.

Simmons doesn’t seem under pressure that much, as Rivers doesn’t seem too concerned with the yung star’s lack of a jump shot.

“This is what I know about Ben: he’s an All-Star, he’s an All-Defensive player, and the games that he and Joel play together, they win 65 percent of the time,” Rivers said.

“I don’t see a lot of bad there. He’s young and I’m sure there’s things we’re going to work on and get him better at attacking. I just have the confidence that we can get this team to be the winner.”

