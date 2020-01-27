Everyone has a Kobe Bryant story. This is mine

EVERYONE has a Kobe Bryant story to share.

In 2007, I stood in line for almost four hours just to score tickets to a Nike-sponsored meet-and-greet with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers icon. I was with a bubbly writer who would turn out be my sister from another mother. She was a colleague at ABS-CBN. When she learned I was a Kobe fan, we ended up talking for like two hours. It was the first time that we talked at the office. Our bond grew stronger when we both decided to secure tickets for the event that Saturday morning more than a decade ago.

There were other Kobe stories, of course. That time in Boracay where I spent the eve of my wedding watching Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals when Kobe won his fifth — and last — championship. I would also never forget wearing my Lakers warm-up shirt at the office where I watched Kobe wore a Lakers jersey for the last time. In case you forgot, Kobe dropped 60 freaking points in his farewell game. It was a triumphant goodbye that had me in tears. Our EA Badeth even gave me a box of Kleenex that heartfelt #MambaOut moment.

On Sunday night, I decided to wear my Black Mamba t-shirt, a pasalubong from my brother-in-law from his overseas travels. It was strange since I'd never used my Kobe gear for something as mundane as sleeping. A few hours later, nothing I own could be a more appropriate top to wear than the black tee I had on when I woke up to terrible news.

I was part of the sports website SPIN.ph from 2013 to 2017. During my tour of duty, I was fortunate to have been assigned to cover many an NBA star's visit to the country —LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, Norris Cole, and my all-time favorite shooter Glen Rice.

But nothing came close to lighting up my inner Los Angeles Laker fan than the chance to interview the late Black Mamba in Manila. It's no secret that I live and breathe purple-and-gold ever since Rice was traded to LA in 1999.

I got razzed occasionally about it in the newsroom, which was understandable because my SPIN.ph days coincided with the Kobe Lakers’ descent from an elite to a struggling franchise. But, hey, even sport journalists root for a team, right? And it takes guts for fans to root for losing teams.

Prior to the group interview arranged by Nike at Shangri-La at The Fort in 2016, I saw No. 24 twice during his 2007 Supernatural Tour in Manila. The first time was a meet-and-greet outside the Nike Stadium store in Bonifacio High Street, where he threw signed basketballs and autographed his kicks for a guy and his young son who were both wearing his jerseys. I then took a taxi to a jampacked PhilSports Arena where the crowd went wild after Kobe jumped over a couple of guys for an electrifying dunk.

The interview was held for a selected group of journos, and we were all given a chance to ask one question. I was so flustered that I had trouble deciding what to ask the guy I've unabashedly rooted for and emulated over the years.

Honestly, I was just so darn happy to get to talk and maintain eye contact with my generation’s GOAT. I asked a cornball question of what made Pinoy fans different from the other places he’s visited. I don’t exactly remember what his response was, but I'll always remember how he acknowledged my presence and delivered a thought-out answer.

Kobe gave everything for the game and more. Even when his whole life was in the pits he would play his heart out. When his body failed, he showed us how an indomitable spirit could help one carry through and even triumph. He might not have succeeded every time, but he tried. He was a more neurotic, nerdier version of Michael Jordan, the all-time GOAT. He was 23+1 in the NBA and 9+1 in the Olympics. He was relentless, he craved the game-winning play and he never flinched from a challenge. These are the reasons I rooted for No. 8 and later 24.

After the all-too-brief Q&A, I actually took the mineral bottle Kobe drank from. I honestly do not know why I did it and what I'd do with the darn thing. I guess I just wanted something to hold on to, something to preserve a memory that was all too rare.

A few hours later I saw Kobe again, but this time in the bleacher section of the Araneta Coliseum for his final oncourt appearance in the Philippines.



It was really like being in a Lakers home game at Staples Center. People came clad in Lakers jerseys, shirts, jackets, and Kobe’s signature shoes. All of us were screaming, “I love you, Kobe!” Parents were pointing out the guy in shorts to kids who will never see him play except on YouTube clips and NBA TV highlight reels. And everyone of us in the stadium turned all our cell phone lights on as a “Thank You” gesture for the man who made us cheer, laugh, and cry.

I saw my sis from another mom after the event and we celebrated like LA had just won another championship. Kobe promised he was coming back.

After I learned of Kobe’s sudden passing, I sent a message to my former editor-in-chief at SPIN.ph, Dodo Catacutan. I thanked him for giving me chance to see Kobe Bryant in person. He responded with a piece of advice: writing can help cope with loss.



So I write this in bed. Not wanting to get up and live in a world without Kobe Bryant. I am grieving with the rest of Laker Nation. I don’t know how to end this piece because I really hate goodbyes. But what I can do is share the last words I heard Kobe say at the coliseum:



“If there’s anything I can leave you guys: in my retirement, understand that dreams do come true. I would love for everyone here to make sure you follow your dreams. Make sure you work hard every single day. Make today better than yesterday. And your dream will come true as well.”