Mavericks rally in fourth to get past Clippers

THE Dallas Mavericks used a huge fourth quarter to get past the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-114, in an NBA preseason game on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who outscored the Clippers, 31-17 in the final period.

It was a huge finish for Dallas after the Clippers took control with a 41-31 third quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Luka Doncic had 14 points, eight boards and nine assists.

Backup shooting guard Luke Kennard showed the way for the Clippers, scoring 19 points, making five triples.

Isaiah Hartenstein shot 6 for 7, finishing with 16 points.

