Erik Spoelstra named among NBA's 15 Greatest Coaches

FIL-AM coach Erik Spoelstra earned a spot in the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History list as the league continued to celebrate its 75th anniversary season.

The current Miami Heat mentor was part of the esteemed list curated by a panel of 43 current and former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association led by its president and Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and executive director and general counsel David Fogel.

Spoelstra's resume speaks for itself, steering Miami to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 while also reaching the NBA Finals five times, the latest in 2020.

He is the second-longest tenured active head coach in the NBA today, taking over spot in 2008 from his mentor and current team president Pat Riley.

Erik Spoelstra is the winningest coach in Heat history.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: AP

Spoelstra is one of four active head coaches included in the list alongside San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr, and Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers.

It's a who's who of coaching geniuses who roamed the NBA sidelines led by Phil Jackson, the winningest coach in NBA history with 11 titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Red Auerbach, who guided the Boston Celtics to nine championships from 1957 to 1966, was also among the elite list.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Also part of the club are Riley, who won five rings in his coaching days, as well as Larry Brown, Chuck Daly, Red Holzman, KC Jones, Don Nelson, Jack Ramsay, Jerry Sloan, and Lenny Wilkens.

The 15 honorees have collectively won more than 14,000 regular-season games, guided teams to 45 NBA championships and earned 16 NBA Coach of the Year awards across more than 300 head coaching seasons.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.