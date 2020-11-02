Sixers retaining GM Elton Brand under new president Daryl Morey

THE Philadelphia 76ers are retaining Elton Brand as general manger even with the hiring of Daryl Morey as their new president of basketball operations.

The Sixers and Brand agreed to a multiyear contract extension to remain, this time working under Morey after being hands-on in his first two years in the front office.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the development on Monday, Manila time, saying Morey’s five-year deal is also now official.

The 41-year-old Brand was responsible for landing Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler in the 2018-19 season where the Sixers fell short of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Sixers lost Butler the following season, but made up for it by acquiring Al Horford and Josh Richardson, although they still failed to live up to expectations, getting eliminated right in the first round of the recent playoffs by the Boston Celtics without injured star playmaker Ben Simmons.

The front office move also comes after the team's hiring of Doc Rivers.

