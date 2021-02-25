Elijah Millsap accuses Jazz EVP Dennis Lindsey of racist remarks in 2015 talk

FORMER Utah Jazz wingman Elijah Millsap tweeted on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that Dennis Lindsey, the Jazz’s current executive vice president of basketball operations, used racially charged language toward him in April 2015 during a season exit interview with both Lindsey and current Jazz coach Quin Snyder present.

Lindsey denied making that statement. Snyder said after the team's 114-89 win over the Los Angeles Lakers he does not recall the specifics of that conversation from six years ago but doesn't believe the then-Jazz GM would use such language toward a player.

“I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that,” Snyder said.

Millsap, a two-time San Miguel import in the PBA and the younger brother of Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, appeared in 67 games and made five starts with Utah over parts of two seasons from 2014-16. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

