Hawks repeat over Wizards in possible East play-in preview

WASHINGTON — Trae Young scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that helped the Atlanta Hawks hold off the Washington Wizards, 114-107, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is in eighth place, and the Wizards are a half-game up on Chicago for 10th.

The Hawks led by 13 in the fourth quarter, but Washington made a game of it down the stretch. It was 106-104 when Young connected from long distance to push the lead to five.

The Wizards still trailed by just three when Bradley Beal came up empty trying for a quick 2-pointer. Dejounte Murray made two free throws for Atlanta with 12.7 seconds left, and the Hawks closed out the game from there.

Beal led Washington with 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22.

Atlanta outscored the Wizards 32-21 in the second quarter to take a 56-50 lead into halftime. De'Andre Hunter finished with 18 points for the Hawks and Murray contributed 16.

It was the third game between these teams in 11 days. The Hawks won 122-120 on Wednesday, and the Wizards won 119-116 at Atlanta on Feb. 28.

BEYOND THE ARC

It wasn't even close from 3-point range, with Atlanta going 15 of 31 and Washington 7 of 27. Young went 6 of 10 and Bogdan Bogdanovic was 4 for 8. Bogdanovic scored 15 points.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta had 13 offensive rebounds to Washington's seven. ... Saddiq Bey scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers.

Wizards: Washington stayed in the game by shooting 36 of 61 (59%) inside the arc. The Wizards outscored Atlanta 60-32 in the paint. ... Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Wizards: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.