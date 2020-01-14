Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cavs rookie Dylan Windler out for rest of season with leg injury

    by tom withers, ap
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: ap

    CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

    The Cavs said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year's draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.

    The team said Windler will have the operation on Jan. 21. After surgery, Cleveland will have a better timeline for when he may come back.

      The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont. The Cavs were enamored with his shooting ability after he made 43% of his 3-pointers last season.

      Windler recently got a second opinion on his injury from an orthopedist in Indianapolis.

      PHOTO: ap

