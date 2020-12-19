Dwight Howard flashes vintage form as 76ers nip Pacers in preseason

DWIGHT Howard showed he can still dominate offensively when given the opportunity, powering the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-107 preseason win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Manila time in Indianapolis.

The 76ers free agent recruit, who turned 35 last December 8, made all his seven shots on the way to scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds in 16 minutes as a starter in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Shake Milton showed the way with 15 points, five assists, and three boards in 21 minutes off the bench, while Tyrese Maxey was the other Sixer who scored in double digits with 11 also as a substitute.

Ben Simmons facilitated the offense with eight assists, on top of nine points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 26 minutes.

The Sixers have won back-to-back games, while keeping the Pacers winless in three games.

Domantas Sabonis looked ready for the regular season, leading the home team with 26 points 11 rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes, while Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo added 21 and 20 points, respectively.

