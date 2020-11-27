Dwight Howard compares Ben Simmons to a 'young LeBron'

HE may not be with LeBron James anymore, but Dwight Howard feels he has a new teammate who plays like the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Howard, the Philadelphia 76ers recruit, compared Ben Simmons to a “young LeBron” with his playmaking.

“I’ve been saying for a couple years Ben Simmons is a young LeBron," Howard, who signed a one-year veteran's minimum deal with the Sixers, told reporters recently. “I love the way he plays, how unselfish he is.”

“He has an opportunity to be one of the greatest to ever play the game,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Simmons does have similarities with James, being a big all-around playmaker at 6’10” and averaging 16.4 points on 58-percent shooting, eight assists, 7.8 boards, and 2.1 steals in 35.4 minutes last regular season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 24-year-old Simmons, however, still has a lot of room for improvement, including his non-existent three-point shot, taking him three years to bury his first career three-pointer and making just 2-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc in 57 games last year.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

___

For more PBA updates, click here.