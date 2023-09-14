Slam dunk champ Mac McClung signed by Orlando Magic

NBA Slam Dunk contest winner Mac McClung has been signed by the Orlando Magic.

The team announced the signing on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) but terms were not disclosed.

McClung, who played for Team USA in the fourth window of Fiba Americas qualifying for the Basketball World Cup, appeared in two games with the Philadelphia 76ers and was a key member of its G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats.

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 6-foot-2 McClung was given three perfect scores on the way to the title in the NBA dunk contest in February.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph