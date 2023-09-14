Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 14
    NBA

    Slam dunk champ Mac McClung signed by Orlando Magic

    Key member of G League champion Delaware gets shot in Orlando
    by from the web
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: USA Basketball Twitter

    NBA Slam Dunk contest winner Mac McClung has been signed by the Orlando Magic.

    The team announced the signing on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) but terms were not disclosed.

    See Load management limits: NBA board sets new player participation policy

    McClung, who played for Team USA in the fourth window of Fiba Americas qualifying for the Basketball World Cup, appeared in two games with the Philadelphia 76ers and was a key member of its G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats.

    undefined

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The 6-foot-2 McClung was given three perfect scores on the way to the title in the NBA dunk contest in February.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: USA Basketball Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again