    NBA

    Draymond Green suspended five games; Gobert, Klay, McDaniels fined 25K each

    NBA says length of suspension based on 'Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts'
    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    draymond green gobert
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Golden State's Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” the league said on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

    Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday's game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson — all fined $25,000 by the league.

    READ: Rudy Gobert hits out at Draymond Green for 'clown behavior'

    But Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cost him $769,704 in forfeited salary.

    “The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in the release announcing the penalties. Those sanctions were handed down by Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations — and a longtime mentor of Green's.

    rudy gobert draymond green headlock

    draymond green klay thompson warriors timberwolves fight mcdaniels

    The incident started when Thompson and McDaniels “became entangled and were grabbing and pulling at one another’s jerseys,” the NBA said, and got further out of hand when Gobert got involved and put his arms around Thompson.

    Green got involved not long after that, wrapping his arm around Gobert’s neck.

    Thompson and McDaniels were each assessed a technical foul and ejected, while Green was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 for grabbing Gobert. That category of flagrant comes with an automatic ejection, which was Green’s second in Golden State’s last three games.

      Green will miss home games Thursday and Saturday against Oklahoma City, another home game Monday against Houston, a road game with Phoenix on Nov. 22 and then a home NBA In-Season Tournament game against San Antonio on Nov. 24.

      He would be eligible to return Nov. 28 at Sacramento. The Warriors — who will also be without star guard Stephen Curry for at least Thursday's game because of a knee issue — have lost four consecutive games and are 6-6 through 12 games this season, just 1-4 at home.

      PHOTO: AP

