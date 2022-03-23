Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Draymond Green fined $25,000 for swearing at ref

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    The Golden State Warriors are running third in the West at 47-25.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 (around P1.3 million) on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for directing profane language toward a game official.

    Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection.

    The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108. Green was in their starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week.

    Draymond GreenDraymond Green and the Warriors have lost three straight.

