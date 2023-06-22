Brandon Miller talks about working out before MJ, off-court trouble

TOP NBA Draft prospect Brandon Miller eagerly talked about meeting Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, and his troubles off the court in Alabama a day before the festivities on Friday.

Miller, widely regarded as a Top 3 prospect, was thrilled to have Jordan watch him work out with the Charlotte Hornets but said he was hardly intimidated by the presence of the Bulls legend.

"I could see why though, because he's Michael Jordan, but I kind of seen in the room as just a regular person in there just watching me work out," Miller said. "But knowing he's Michael Jordan, he's not just a regular person, kind of motivated me actually."

Miller said he wasn't a Jordan fan — Paul George was his favorite player — but added that "just meeting him and him talking trash to me is probably the coolest thing ever."

His mood changed when asked about troubles off the court in Alabama.

The Hornets would have to be comfortable with any potential fallout from selecting a player who delivered a gun used in a fatal shooting.

Miller has not been charged in the death of Jamea Harris near campus on Jan. 15 and when asked Wednesday if Tuscaloosa police have assured him that he won't, the freshman forward said he couldn't talk about it.

Asked if he considered the situation resolved, Miller said: "From my perspective, yeah."

Miller went on to win SEC player of the year and tournament MVP honors, and the Hornets brought him to Charlotte to get a closer look. He said he wasn't nervous meeting Jordan.

As for whether the Hornets or other teams should feel comfortable with Miller's character?

"Well, NBA teams kind of did their background on me, kind of (found) out that I was a great guy, I had great character," Miller said. "So, I don't think they're really worried about the character part of it now. I think it's just basketball now."

GREEN ROOM

The NBA has invited 24 players to be in the green room at the draft Thursday night — typically a good indication that a team is showing first-round interest.

Those players, in alphabetical order: Anthony Black, Kobe Bufkin, Noah Clowney, Bilal Coulibaly, Gradey Dick, Keyonte George, Jordan Hawkins, Scoot Henderson, Taylor Hendricks, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jett Howard, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dereck Lively II, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Rayan Rupert, Nick Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Jarace Walker, Cason Wallace, Victor Wembanyama and Cam Whitmore.