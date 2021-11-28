Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 28
    NBA

    Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson star as Jazz get back at Pelicans

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    undefined
    Jordan Clarkson goes 8 for 13 in 26 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 127-105, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.

    A night after falling 98-97 to the Pelicans, Utah never trailed after the opening minute and shot 56 percent from the floor overall. The Jazz made a season-high 20 3-pointers, shooting 57% from 3-point range.

    Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaxson Hayes added 15 off the bench.

    Utah ripped off a 19-4 run during the first quarter and surged out to a 30-14 lead. Mitchell gave the offense an early spark. He scored three baskets — culminating in a 3-pointer that gave the Jazz a 16-point advantage — and assisted five others during the quarter.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Things only grew worse for New Orleans in the second quarter. Mitchell scored three straight baskets to spark a 12-0 run that extended Utah's lead to 62-33 midway through the quarter.

    The Jazz eventually built a 40-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Donovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell plays 27 minutes, shooting 9 for 17.

    Continue reading below ↓

    TIP-INS

    Pelicans: Valanciunas needs just one rebound to reach 6,000 for his career. … New Orleans started 0 of 20 from 3-point range before Alexander-Walker broke the ice. … Pelicans edged Utah 45-41 in rebounds.

    Jazz: Royce O'Neale did not play (right ankle/foot sprain). … Utah scored a season-high 37 points in the first quarter.

    UP NEXT

    Pelicans: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

    Jazz: Host Portland on Monday night.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jordan Clarkson goes 8 for 13 in 26 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again