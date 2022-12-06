Luka Doncic powers Mavs past Suns; Celtics, Thunder win

Mavs preserve big lead, roll past Suns

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and the dallas Mavericks preserved a big lead against the Suns in a 130-111 victory on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

The Mavericks remained in control after a 28-8 run covering most of the last 10 minutes of the first quarter, and Doncic got to rest the entire the fourth quarter of a second consecutive blowout win.

Phoenix lost for just the second time in nine games, while Dallas won consecutive games for the first time in three weeks. The Mavs beat the Knicks 121-100 in New York two days earlier.

Protecting the lead could help Dallas on Tuesday night in Denver as the Mavs finish the second back-to-back in a stretch of seven games in 11 days.

Deandre Ayton scored 20 points for the Suns, who couldn't recover from a 15-point first quarter, their lowest total in any quarter this season.Devin Booker, who was averaging 39 points over the previous four games, scored 11 on 4-of-13 shooting.

Thunder rally past Hawks

In Atlanta, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Hawks, 121-114.

Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and Trae Young had 23 points and 10 assists for the Hawks (13-11), who have squandered six double-digit leads this season. They began the night tied for second-most in the NBA in that category.

In winning its third straight, Oklahoma City (11-13) has outscored its last three opponents 106-68 in the fourth. The Thunder trailed 88-84 entering the final period.

Celtics beat Raptors for 7th win in 8

In Toronto, Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Raptors, 116-110.

Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday's win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip.

Blake Griffin scored 13 points and Luke Kornet had 11 for the Celtics, who own the NBA's best record at 20-5.

Boston has gone 16-2 since starting the season 4-3.

Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, Scottie Barnes had 21 and Gary Trent Jr. 20, but Toronto lost for the first time in four home games. The Raptors are 9-3 north of the border this season.

