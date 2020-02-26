Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 26
    NBA

    Domantas Sabonis has near triple-double as Pacers down Hornets

    by jim johnson, ap
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 119-80 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

    T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points for the short-handed Pacers (34-24), who bounced back from a blowout in Toronto for a third win in four games.

    Miles Bridges scored 17 points and Caleb Martin had 11 for the Hornets (19-38), who have lost two in a row after a stretch of three straight wins — all on the road.

    The Pacers controlled much of the game without two regular starters.

    Continue reading below ↓

    They were without Jeremy Lamb for the first time since a season-ending left knee injury suffered in their 127-81 loss at Toronto on Sunday. He will undergo surgery, but Pacers coach Nate McMillan said no date has yet been scheduled and Lamb could seek a second opinion first.

    Victor Oladipo was out for a second straight game with a sore lower back. He appeared in eight games after missing the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury.

    Indiana put the game away for good with a 12-2 run to open the second half. Warren scored on a jumper to put the Pacers ahead 81-46 with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.

    They led by as much as 43 points when JaKarr Sampson made a layup to make it 102-59 with 8:41 to play.

    The Pacers built an early lead with an 18-2 run in the first half. Warren had a layup to put Indiana ahead 56-32 with 5:33 to go in the second quarter. The Pacers led by as much as 27 points after Warren scored with 3:53 to go in the half.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Indiana led 69-44 at halftime.

    TIP-INS

    Hornets: G Devonte' Graham (rest) was active but didn't play. … G Malik Monk scored eight points in his first career start. … Charlotte finished shooting 33% from the field.

    Pacers: C Myles Turner had a career-high eight blocked shots. … Indiana shot 68.3% in the first half. … G Edmond Sumner was out with a sore left hip.

    Continue reading below ↓

    UP NEXT

    Hornets: Host New York on Wednesday night.

    Pacers: Host Portland on Thursday night.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again