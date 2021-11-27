Suns take control early, ease past Knicks for 15th straight win

NEW YORK — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks, 118-97, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who improved to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw.

The Suns had to work hard to pull out victories in San Antonio and Cleveland to start the trip, but were in control most of the way at Madison Square Garden. They were ahead for the final three quarters and led by as much as 24 points.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks, who have lost seven straight games to the Phoenix since beating them twice during the 2017-18 season.

Booker scored 21 points over the first two quarters for the Suns, who shot 24 for 45 (53%) to lead 57-44 at halftime.

The All-Star guard led an 8-2 run midway through the second quarter and capped it off by finding an open Mikal Bridges for a dunk that extended the lead to 48-34 with 4 minutes left in the second quarter.

And when Walker closed the deficit to 67-57 with 7:31 remaining in the third, Booker hit a 17-foot jumper and a 3-pointer in a stretch of a minute to extend the Suns' advantage to 72-57.

Chris Paul has another double-double. PHOTO: AP

TIP-INS

Suns: Jae Crowder chipped in 11 points. ... The Suns are an NBA-best 8-1 on the road. …

Knicks: G Derrick Rose missed his second straight game due to a sprained right ankle. … C Taj Gibson (sore groin) missed his third consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Suns: Remain in New York and visit Brooklyn on Saturday.

Knicks: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. It's the first meeting between the teams since Game 5 of the playoffs last season when the Hawks eliminated the Knicks.

