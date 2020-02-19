Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Reggie Jackson buyout agreement with Detroit Pistons paves way for move to Clippers

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson have agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.

    Detroit announced the agreement on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Jackson is in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired him earlier that year in a trade with Oklahoma City.

    The 29-year-old Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but he has been limited to just 14 games this season due to a back injury.

    The Thunder drafted the former Boston College star with the 24th pick overall in 2011 and he has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 assists over his career.

