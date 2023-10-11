Desmond Bane shows way as Memphis Grizzlies defeat Milwaukee Bucks

DESMOND Bane scored 21 as the Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-102, in NBA preseason play on Tuesday in Memphis (Wednesday, Manila time).

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 17 points and Jake LaRavia had 16 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who scored their second win in as many games.

Memphis earlier beat Indiana, 127-122.

Jae Crowder led Milwaukee with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

Pat Conanughton came up with 13 points off the bench, shooting 5 for 11 for the Bucks, who slid to 1-1.

