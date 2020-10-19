Derrick Rose trade to Lakers could gain traction this time — report

A DERRICK Rose transfer plan to the Los Angeles Lakers that did not materialize at the trade deadline is likelier to be consummated this time.

An NBA general manager believe both the Detroit Pistons and LA Lakers are in better position to make a deal now.

“I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February,” a general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now.”

Several teams have been mentioned as possible next stop for veteran guard Rajon Rondo, now a champion with both the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers and is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers are also expected to make a move to add a reliable third offensive option, with Kyle Kuzma putting up less than impressive numbers in the title run.

Kuzma had been mentioned as a possible piece in the Rose deal at the trade deadline.

Chris Paul has also been linked to a transfer to Lakers, after he posted a video thanking Oklahoma City Thunder fans, that has been interpreted on social media as a farewell message.

