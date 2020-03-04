Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Mar 4
    NBA

    Derrick Rose sprained ankle to be re-evaluated in two weeks

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

    The team announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, his highest output since 2011-12.

    Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday. The Pistons host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

    Detroit also has signed forward/center Donta Hall to a second 10-day contract. In three games with the Pistons, Hall has averaged 1.7 points.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again